WWE: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Feud Isn’t Happening Anytime Soon?

WWE and its management are surprising everyone by giving a push to wrestlers like Otis and moulding some future generation superstars. While Otis’ Money In The Bank win was a pleasant surprise, the company is trying hard to promote yesteryear star, Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley is all geared up to go one on one with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Backlash. If the reports are to be believed, Lashley is all set to be crowned with the title. But what about the speculations that came a few months before about the feud between Lashley and Brock Lesnar? Read on to know more.

As per the latest reports that are flowing in, WWE has no plans to make a face-off between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Earlier, it was being said that the two monsters would face each other at Summerslam but it is learnt that forget Summerslam, the feud isn’t happening anytime soon.

Also, it is being said that there are different plans already set for both the superstars. But, as we all know, how WWE changes its plans at the very last moment.

As of now, Bobby Lashley is all set to face Drew McIntyre at WWE Backlash for a title. The pay-per-view will take place on 14th June 2020.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Sports Network has made a major announcement regarding the return of Hindi commentary for WWE shows including RAW, SmackDown, NXT and all WWE PPVs.

You can catch WWE action on Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 1 or Sony Liv app on demand. The press release by SPSN has stated that Sony Ten 3 will be featuring Hindi commentary whereas Sony Ten 1 will focus on English commentary.

