WWE: Adam Cole ABUSES Pat McAfee, Storms Out Of Mid-Interview & Says, “F*ck You Pat”

Pat McAfee who has been a former football punter, hosts a talk show now as The Pat McAfee Show. His latest guest was WWE star, Adam Cole. The interview didn’t go as expected, as Adam stormed off during the interview by abusing Pat.

It all started when Pat McAfee compared Adam Cole to Shawn Michaels. Before Adam stormed from his couch to his face, Adam took an indirect dig at his size. He said “The Undisputed Era is the main reason why you succeeded. That’s good business, especially for you, because you’re kind of small”.

Adam said, “You’re being a total d*ck right now. And I find it so ironic, that of all people to say that I surrounded myself with really great talent and that’s the reason I succeeded, of all people you? What, a punter? You being on a team that literally did everything. You just happened to kick a football every now and then, and all of a sudden you feel like you’re really, really important. Of all people to say that to me? That I surround myself with super talented people, and that’s the only reason that I was successful? You’re a psycho.”

He also said, “You’ve been taking jabs at me this whole show. I was the longest reigning NXT Champion of all time, and guess who did that all by themselves? That’s right, me!”

Adam Cole came straight to Pat McAfee’s face and said before storming out of the studio, “F*ck you, Pat! I’m sick of this sh*t! I come all the way in here — take time away from my family to come to do your stupid f*cking show, and you’re going to continue to disrespect me?!”

Watch the interview here:

