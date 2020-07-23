Hamilton: How Musicals Could Have A Similar Fate As Marvel Movies Explains Christopher Jackson

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton has been ruling the social media over the past few weeks. Released on Disney Plus Hotstar, this musical explores the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States Of America.

Christopher Jackson, who has portrayed George Washington in Hamilton, has talked about how he thinks there should be a platform for such Musicals and how they can end up being like Marvel movies. Now, before some snobs attack the comments section, hear it out what the guy has to say about it.

In his conversation with CinemaBlend, Christopher Jackson says, “As with all things in this industry, there’s an ebb and flow there, things can sort of run in seasons, and I think we can go back and forth between the audience dictating what needs to be made, and the filmmaker saying: ‘You know what? This is a great idea. Let’s run with it.’”

He also adds, “I’ve never been a great comic book fan, but I’ve seen all the Marvel movies because they’re entertaining. At the end of the day, that’s what we’re there for. I hope that there continues to be a platform for the movie musical, and I hope that the genre itself can continue to grow.”

