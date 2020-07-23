All the Marvel fans are looking forward to films in MCU’s Phase 4. One such film is Thor: Love And Thunder. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson, Taikia Waititi is going to helm it.

It will be the second MCU film the Jojo Rabbit director will helm. He earlier worked on Thor: Ragnarok (2017) which is cited as one of the best Marvel films. Waititi managed to make Chris Hemsworth’s character funny, quirky and everything the audience didn’t expect from the God of Thunder.

After such a fantastic film, the audience’s expectations from Thor: Love and Thunder are high. Also, Natalie Portman is making a comeback as Jane Foster. So the excitement is double. In an interview with BBC, the Oscar award-winning director made exciting revelations about the film.

Taika Waititi said that Thor: Love and Thunder will be very romantic and insane. He said, “I think it’s going to be really good. We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year, and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane, and it’s also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance.”

The filmmaker added, “I just want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that.”

Fans want to see Chris’ character rekindle his romance with Jane Foster. But many are looking forward to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie finding her queen.

What grabbed our attention is the world ‘insane’. It makes us think of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. So is he a part of Thor: Love and Thunder? Well, only time will tell.

