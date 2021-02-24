No matter how many pay-per-views come and go, there’s one major event for which all WWE fans wait like crazy. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about the Mania event. This year’s countdown for Wrestlemania 37 has already begun and sure-shot, it will be full of surprises!

Last year’s Wrestlemania was a nightmare thanks to COVID-19. Just imagine, we saw the biggest event in the pro-wrestling industry without any live audience. No doubt, there were some new concepts introduced to compensate for the absence of ‘arena’, but everything looked lacklustre. This year, WWE has promised to bring fans back for the event and that has doubled our excitement. To make the experience more memorable, the promotion is expected to shake us with surprises. So, here’s what we expect from this year’s edition.

Edge’s new title reign

At Royal Rumble 2021, Edge came and he sealed his place for a championship match at Wrestlemania 37. It was just a matter of time as he chose to face Roman Reigns for WWE Universal Championship. Two of the best on the roster facing each other on the grandest stage has spiked our excitement level. From WM 37 onwards, it’s expected that we will get to see a new chapter in Edge’s life. There are high chances of him being crowned as the new Universal Champ to lead WWE in a much better position.

Brock Lesnar’s comeback match

This has been on the cards for a long time now. We were expecting Brock Lesnar’s comeback during Royal Rumble 2021 but that didn’t happen. But now, there’s a perfect storyline set between Bobby Lashley and The Miz in the form of a Championship match at next week’s RAW. It’s learnt, Lashley is supposed to beat The Miz at next week’s RAW or upcoming pay-per-view, Fastlane. And then, WWE might just plan a much-talked-about face-off between Lashley and Brock. Don’t be surprised if you see the beast making a return and challenging Lashley for a championship match at Wrestlemania 37.

John Cena’s cameo appearance

One can’t imagine Wrestlemania without John Cena. Time and again, WWE has proved that Cena’s presence for Wrestlemania is a mandatory thing. Remember, he was made to face Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’ at Wrestlemania 36. Even though he’ll be shooting for his Hollywood projects, we don’t believe that he’ll be able to resist the Wrestlemania event. Not for a match for sure, but at least he is expected to make an appearance.

Dwayne Johnson’s surprise return

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is a forever member of WWE. He loves giving surprises to his fans. Just like Cena, he too is busy with Hollywood projects, but don’t be shocked if ‘you smell something that he’s cooking’ at Wrestlemania.

Wrestlemania 37 is scheduled for 10th and 11th April in Raymond James Stadium of Tampa, Florida.

