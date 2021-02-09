Super Bowl LV adopted a unique way in order to create a fan frenzy atmosphere for the event. Taking COVID-19 restrictions seriously, the event opted for an amalgamation of fans as well as cutouts to show crowd, and believe us, it worked fantastically. Now, it’s learnt that WWE is planning the same for highly anticipated for Wrestlemania 37.

Advertisement

Speaking of Super Bowl LV, a total of 25,000 fans marked their attendance. Around 30,000 cutouts were used to show additional crowd. The event took place in Raymond James Stadium of Tampa, Florida. Interestingly, the same venue has been selected for Wrestlemania 37. So, it would be no surprise if the company opts for the same option to create a much-needed atmosphere for the biggest event in the pro-wrestling world.

Advertisement

Wrestlemania 37 is scheduled to take place over two nights- 10th and 11th April 2021.

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, WWE revealed schedule and venues for upcoming three Wrestlemania events- 37, 38 and 39. None other than John Cena, Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks joined an amusing video to unleash the big breaking news.

In a video released by WWE on Twitter, we can see Triple H, Stephanie McMohan as in-studio newsreaders. John Cena and Sasha Banks are seen as reporters, while Roman Reigns is seen on the panel along with his advocate, Paul Heyman. It’s Roman who introduces us to Wrestlemania 37’s venue which is Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Sasha Banks revealed about Wrestlemania 38’s venue and John Cena was seen speaking about 39th event.

Apart from Twitter, WWE took to its official Instagram handle to announce the same. As shared, WM 37 is scheduled for 10th, 11th April 2021. WM 38 will take place at AT&T Stadium of Arlington, Texas on 3rd April 2022. WM 39 is slated to take place on 2nd April 2023 at Sofi Stadium of Los Angeles, California.

Must Read: Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Info Leaked: Not Just Han, One More Character To Make A Comeback?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube