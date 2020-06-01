Wrestlemania 34: AJ Styles On Why His Match With Shinsuke Nakamura  Didn’t Live Up To Expectations

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura are amongst the greatest technical wrestlers in the history of the sport. Fans went berserk when WWE made the dream match happen between them at Wrestlemania 34, but sadly the match didn’t turn out to be as great as their match at Wrestle Kingdom 10.

Recently, on an episode of After the Bell, AJ Styles and Cory Graves talked about why fans didn’t like AJ’s match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestlemania 34. AJ said that their match at Wrestle Kingdom 10 was so good, that fans had very high expectations from them and the crowd didn’t react the same they did in their previous match.

AJ Styles stated on After The Bell – ”Expectations are way too high. I know Nakamura thought so too because no matter what we would have done in that match, the expectations were way too high. Here’s what a lot of people don’t understand. Crowd, fans, the WWE Universe, New Japan and all that stuff, their fans are everything. They’re everything. They set the tone on what is a great match”.

He added – “It’s how they respond to it, and in Japan, they’re so respectful. When they do respond, it’s huge. Wow, this is such an amazing match, but had that same match been done in a WWE ring without the same response, it’s not going to be declared as that great of a match. Fans are everything. They dictate a great match. It’s just the reality and the truth of the whole thing and a lot of people don’t understand. The expectations were so high because of what we did at the Wrestle Kingdom. I was like, ‘oh man.’ I still think it was a great match”.

AJ Styles gave the example of the match between The Rock and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18, to explain the power that fans have. AJ also praised Cena for his ability to handle the crowd.

AJ Styles successfully defended his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34 against Shinsuke Nakamura.

