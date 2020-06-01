Will Pirates Of Caribbean 6 Have Johnny Depp As Jack Sparrow? Producer Answers

Can you imagine Pirates Of The Caribbean without Johnny Depp playing Jack Sparrow? Well, fans had to go through the nightmare recently when the reports of him not being in the sixth instalment came out. Now, if the reports are to go by, Johnny will be seen in the sequel and this is a ray of hope all fans need now.

Pirates of Caribbean 6 has been one of the most anticipated films since 2017. Recently when the news that Johnny Depp will not star in the sequel broke in, fans went crazy and did everything they can to request the makers to revive Jack Sparrow.

Following the same a petition to bring Johnny Depp back was filed on Change.org. According to a report in Devdiscourse, the petition has received over 195,000 signatures. This massive response will for sure make the makers and Disney reconsider their decision.

Meanwhile, recent reports also claimed Karen Gillian’s entry in the franchise. The buzz was that the actor will replace Johnny Depp’s character, Jack Sparrow.

However, in Devidiscourse’s report, producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed a big new. He doesn’t know if Johnny Depp will reprise the central character or not. He said, “The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be.”

Any information about Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 release date is not out yet. How excited are you? Let us know in the comments section below.

