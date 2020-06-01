RIP Wajid Khan: Salman Khan Tweets A SPECIAL Message For His Close Friend

Wajid Khan of the famous musical duo Sajid-Wajid duo passes away last night, and his close friends from the industry poured their heart out on social media. Salman Khan, with whom Wajid and his brother Sajid always shared a special bond, took to Twitter to express grief.

Wajid has partnered with his brother Sajid and composed many blockbuster songs for Salman Khan. The iconic Dabangg song is also a Sajid-Wajid composition. Songs from Wanted, especially Tera Hi Jalwa was a rage back then.

Salman Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Wajid will always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace.”

In past at an event held by News 24, Wajid spoke about his special bond with Salman Khan and said, “Arre yaar kisko pasand nahi hai Salman Khan ka haath uske peeche bana rahe!”

He also added, “Shuruati daur mein har aadmi ko struggle karna padta hai but main Salman bhai ko ek bada bhai maanta hoon, zindagi bhar maanta rahunga kyunki unke andar jo kabiliyat hai hunarmandon ko choose karne ki, bohot kam logon mein dekhi hai maine.”

