What? Former WWE Diva Nikki Bella REVEALS That John Cena Has Made Some Edits In Her Book ‘Incomparable’

The Bella Twins, especially the former WWE diva Nikki Bella is making waves with the memoir ‘Incomparable’. Nikki revealed several secrets about her relationship with John Cena and with each day we are learning something new about the former divas’ champion.

Interestingly, the book has gone onto becoming New York Times’ Best-Sellers. Through it, Nikki Bella even slammed WWE for being se*ist. Now, adding to the more gossips, Nikki has made a revelation about her ex-boyfriend John Cena and it might surprise his fans.

Recently, Nikki Bella appeared on Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast. She revealed that John has made some edits to the memoir. She also added that both John Cena and WWE had editorial rights as per the contract that was signed. The diva further answered if the overall quality of the content was affected by such editorial rights.

Nikki Bella said, “I mean, of course. It definitely… writing it, that stuff did cross my mind, it did. And there was never anything bad I wanted to say about John. John and I had a beautiful relationship. Did we have struggles? Yes. Will anyone ever know about them? No. [inaudible] Overall we did have such a beautiful relationship”.

“I mean WWE also had editing rights and took out a few stories as well. And I respect that. I understand that I’m not a private person and some people like to be private, but even with the stuff that was edited with John, there was nothing crazy bad,” she added.

