Vince McMahon & The Rock Pay Tribute To Shad Gaspard, Send Prayers To WWE Superstar’s Family

WWE superstar Shad Gaspard who is remembered for his Crime Tyme tag team run with JTG recently went missing near Venice Beach. Reportedly, Shad was trying to save his son from a strong rip current at the beach and instructed lifeguards to save his 10-year-old son first. But during the second attempt by lifeguards, Shad was nowhere to be found. Since the news broke, there has been an outpour of condolences from the WWE fraternity which includes Vince McMahon and The Rock.

Beach officials have confirmed a body was washed ashore this morning but they are yet to confirm the identity of it. The search for his body was suspended yesterday, following that Shad’s wife Siliana Gaspard released a statement to thank those people who supported her. Siliana thanked fans for their prayers and the authorities who tried their best to rescue Shad.

According to The Sun, Siliana stated – “We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, Coast Guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad”.

She added – “Shad is a fighter, a warrior and a magical soul. We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family, we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad”.

To offer his condolences, the chairman of WWE Vince McMahon took to Twitter and wrote – “The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time”.

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock also took to Twitter and wrote – “My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one. Great guy”.

Shad retired from WWE in 2010 and since then appeared in several movies and TV programs, including Get Hard along with Kevin Hart.

