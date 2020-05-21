WWE Stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Triple H & Others Pay Homage To Shad Gaspard

WWE superstar Shad Gaspard who shot to fame with his Crime Tyme tag team run with JTG was recently found dead near Venice Beach. Reportedly, Shad was trying to save his son from a strong rip current at the beach and instructed lifeguards to save his 10-year-old son first. But during the second attempt by lifeguards, Shad was nowhere to be found. After 3 days of search, Shad’s body was found at the shoreline. Since the news of his demise broke, there has been an outpour of condolences from the WWE fraternity.

Before making a career in WWE, Shad Gaspard had also served as the former bodyguard to Britney Spears, Mike Tyson and P Diddy. News of his demise has taken his close ones in a state of shock and even Shad’s former WWE colleagues took to social media to pay homage to the former WWE wrestler.

Many WWE superstars offered their condolences on social media. Triple H took to Twitter and wrote – ”I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts”.

I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020

Former WWE women’s champion Sasha Banks also expressed grief at the sudden death of Shad Gaspard. She tweeted – “Sending my love and prayers to Shad loved ones during this time. #RIPShadGaspard”.

Sending my love and prayers to Shad loved ones during this time. #RIPShadGaspard — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 20, 2020

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock shared a picture on Instagram with Shad, along with it he wrote – “This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That’s the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad’s family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son”.

Shad retired from WWE in 2010 and since then appeared in several movies and TV programs, including Get Hard along with Kevin Hart. He is survived by wife and fitness model Siliana Gaspard and son Aryeh.

