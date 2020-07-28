Triple H Has Heart-To-Heart Conversation With Pat McAfee In His Show On The Controversial Adam Cole Incident

It was last week when NXT superstar Adam Cole made it to headlines following his verbal spat with sports analyst and podcaster Pat McAfee. Things didn’t go well when McAfee took an indirect dig at Cole’s size, his NXT title reign among various other things which didn’t go well with latter. Following which the NXT wrestler fumed with anger and walked off the interview but not before abusing McAfee for disrespecting him. The entire incident created quite a controversy. Following which this week’s The Pat MacAfee Show had WWE legend and 14 times world champion Triple H as the guest.

Triple H in the show had a heart to heart conversation with Pat McAfee, as the former stated that there was certainly some miscommunication between the latter and Adam Cole last week. The former NXT champion also took to his Twitter to issue an apology to Pat McAfee yesterday for what happened last week.

In his conversation with Pat McAfee, Triple H said, “It was all a misunderstanding. You guys have had a relationship for a while. Positively partly and then becoming negative. You guys had interaction from the showbiz side of this, I think sometimes those lines get blurred and you guys had a relationship that became somewhat more contentious behind the scenes.”

“I apologize for Adam coming on your show. There’s an interaction between the two of you that I believe is Adam being a little bit overly-sensitive and you, honestly, Pat, being Pat McAfee, you’re a professional button pusher. That’s what you do. You needle people for a living. You do it very well.” added the cerebral assassin.

On Adam Cole issuing an apology to Pat McAfee, Triple H said, “I didn’t ask him to put out an apology, I didn’t ask him to do anything. Him being on your show, he asked me if it was cool. I said yes, he did your show and he’s a grown man and responsible for his actions in a way.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!