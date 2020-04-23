The Undertaker's BADASS Reaction To Drew McIntyre's Beard: "I’ve Got More Hair On My A** Than..."

Contrary to the in-ring rivalries, fans are well aware of the camaraderie between WWE superstars off-the camera. One such example we got to hear when WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spoke about The Undertaker’s reaction to he tried growing a beard for the first time.

Drew McIntyre was talking on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast. He spoke about his journey in WWE and also revealed some funny instances. He spoke about the hilarious reaction of The Undertaker to his beard and it was truly badass, just like his character. He narrated, “When I tried to grow a beard for the first time, he said, ‘I’ve got more hair on my a** than you’ve got on your face, boy.”

Kickass, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, earlier this month at Wrestlemania 36, Drew McIntyre managed to score a victory against Brock Lesnar to win the world title and started his new chapter in WWE.

Post his win, while talking to ESPN, Drew stated that he broke one of the rules of WWE and it just happened in a wave of spontaneity. He said, “One of our rules in WWE is that you don’t look down the camera and break the fourth wall like you wouldn’t do in a movie. But I couldn’t help myself. In that moment, I just wanted to thank everybody for supporting me, for supporting WWE during this time and choosing WWE to take your mind off these difficult times. I wanted to let everyone know how I felt, and I’m so glad we kept that in the show. I wasn’t sure if it would be edited, because I really meant it.”

