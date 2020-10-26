Rey Mysterio Chooses Whom Would He Face In A 'Hell In A Cell' Match & It's UNEXPECTED!

One of the most entertaining forms of matches in WWE has always been Hell In A Cell. Rey Mysterio, for his athlete structure, has been one exciting wrestler to look at the fight. Rey has never played a Hell in a Cell match, but he has recently opened up with whom he would want to fight if it ever happens.

On the pre ‘Hell in a Cell’ episode of WWE’s Spanish language show WWE Ahora, Rey was present with the hosts Marcelo Rodríguez and Quetzalli Bulnes. He tackled some excellent questions by the hosts and answered whom he’ll prefer to face in a Hell in a Cell match.

Rey Mysterio chose Finn Balor! He said, “That’s a great question,” he said. “To be honest, I haven’t imagined being in a match as dangerous as this one. I’ve imagined myself in matches that I have participated in very few times, like the TLC match, that to me is all about the height, the ladders, and looking for ways to entertain the fans and get a title.”

“But talking about Hell in a Cell… I think I’d like to face Finn Balor. That would be historical … I’ve faced Finn Balor only once, at Survivor Series 2018. I had great chemistry with him. Since then, I haven’t crossed paths with him. But if I could choose, I’d pick Finn in a Hell in a Cell match,” added Rey Mysterio.

He also updated about his health status and said, “[I’m feeling] better, precisely. Before this interview, my son and I were training with a personal trainer. It’s been slow, but I’d say I am two weeks away from returning to the ring.”

