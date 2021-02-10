WWE’s Nia Jax is trending on Twitter. Just in case you do not know why it because of her ‘my hole’ statement blurred out during the recent RAW Tables Match. Other wrestlers and even fans have taken to social media sharing jokes, memes and concerns for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Before we share the fans’ reaction and those the wrestling fraternity, let us tell you what happened during the match. After missing a leg drop on the edge of the apron – due to Lana rolling out of the way at the last moment – Jax landed down hard and went to the floor yelling “My hole!” Taking advantage of this, Lana knocked her through a table leaning against the barrier and secured the win.

From Lana to Nikki Bella and Naomi, several WWE personalities took to Twitter and commented on the ‘my hole’ line said by Nia Jax. Lana wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Sounds like our #TablesMatch hurt your HOLE body! (4 Rolling on the floor laughing emojis) I won!!! #WWERaw @WWE” Celebrating her win, Lana is a following tweet wrote, “There’s only two ways to let your limitations hurt you: by pretending they’re not there, or pretending there’s nothing you can do about them.”

Nikki Bella, via the Bella twins official Twitter handle, posted two tweets regarding Nia Jax’s comments. The first read, “#MyHole That’s it. That’s the tweet. Lol N” The following had Nikki saying, “Oh @NiaJaxWWE thank you for the morning coffee laugh Queen! I do hope your hole is ok though! (Hugging face emoji) N”

#MyHole That’s it. That’s the tweet. Lol N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 9, 2021 Oh @NiaJaxWWE thank you for the morning coffee laugh Queen! I do hope your hole is ok though! 🤗N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 9, 2021

Mickie James also took to the social media platform and comments on Nia Jax’s ‘hole’ statement. She tweeted, “Dear @NiaJaxWWE is butt broken? I heard there was a crack in it. (skull emoji]) #myhole also… I think (fox face emoji) has a (doughnut emoji) you can borrow!” Naomi, who defeated Jax’s partner Shayna Baszler in the ring after the Tables Match, tweeted, “Woke up this morning and the first thing I thought about was @NiaJaxWWE 🕳… I’m so mad Tired face #myhole”

WWE Producer Shane Helms posted a GIF from his recent Royal Rumble elimination. He captioned it, “My hole!! @NiaJaxWWE” Shazza McKenzie pointed out how the Jax line is dominating the Twitter feed today, writing, “I don’t know anything that’s happening today really other than Nia Jax said my hole on RAW cause that’s my entire feed.”

Responding to all this, Nia Jax tweeted, “I’ve been receiving a HOLE lotta love, much obliged #myhole” She even responded to a few tweets – check them out.

In case you missed it, take a look at some snippets from the match:

