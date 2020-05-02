WWE has built a loyal fan base over the years and undoubtedly a monopoly in the pro-wrestling industry. Right from The Golden Age, Attitude Era to The New Era, we have been gifted some terrific entertainers including legend The Undertaker, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin to stars like John Cena, Edge, CM Punk and AJ Styles. And the list goes on!

Recently, a session was conducted on social media asking fans for their all-time favorite wrestlers from WWE. Expectedly, fans poured in their top 5 WWE wrestlers in the comment section and everyone’s list seems to be unique in its own. While we saw some picking up the legends, new generation stars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and others too made it in the top 5.

The official Twitter handle of Fox Sports which is specifically made for WWE, asked the followers to drop in their top 5 superstars in the comment section.

Who are your top 5 @WWE Superstars of ALL TIME:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5. Drop the names below and then tag two friends who should share their top 5! — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 1, 2020

Check out the fans’ comments below:

1. Undertaker

2. Roman Reigns

3. Stone Cold

4. The Rock

5. CM Punk — Ryan (@Ryan_teodora13) May 1, 2020

Thanks @TailorAndBarber for the nomination.

My five favorite WWE superstars of all time are:

1) Bruno Sammartino

2) Big Cat Ernie Ladd

3) Becky Lynch

4) Mick Foley

5) Dusty Rhodes/Ric Flair/Chief Jay Strongbow tie. I nominate @DanSoder and @PFTCommenter — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) May 2, 2020

The Goddess Alexa Bliss

The Man Becky Lynch

John Cena

The Undertaker

Edge @Era_Of_Bliss @Simon_LivIsLife — The Man (@BeckyBlissIT) May 1, 2020

1 Alexa Bliss

2 Nikki Cross

3 Mandy Rose

4 AJ Styles

5 Braun Strowman — ✨ BlissCrossAppleSauce🍎 Alexa Bliss Fan Account (@Era_Of_Bliss) May 1, 2020

1. Austin

2. Rock

3. Taker

4. Kurt Angle

5. HBK — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) May 1, 2020

1. Stardust

2. Y2J

3. Dean Ambrose

4. Jack Swagger

5. Goldust — Lance Archer's Murderhawk (@EnowSmark) May 1, 2020

1. Stone Cold

2. The Rock

3. Randy Orton

4. Kane

5. The Undertaker — DGMufc (@MufcDg) May 1, 2020

The Rock

Stone Cold

Macho Man

Ric Flair

Chris Jericho — Adam Rank (@adamrank) May 1, 2020

1. Undertaker

2. Kane

3. Chris Jericho

4. Bret Hart

5. Mr Kennedy (believe it or not) @WilllyWilson @JohnDoe75965310 — Scott! (@CollectsWwe) May 1, 2020

1, Rock

2, Austin

3, Triple H

4, Kurt Angle

5, Chris Jericho (Those are just my favourites) — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) May 1, 2020

Kane

Undertaker

Batista

The Rock

Steve Austin — Kier Johnson (@Kier_Johnson97) May 1, 2020

