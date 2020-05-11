Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio Arrested On Se*ual Assault Charge

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio has been reportedly arrested in Texas for se*ually assaulting a woman. The woman who has accused Alberto of se*ual assault has claimed that the wrestler has hit her multiple times and caused serious injuries to her.

To prove her claim, she also provided photographs and an affidavit to the court, which gives graphic details of the alleged se*ual assault. This is not the first time Alberto Del Rio has been involved in such an incident. In 2017, Alberto had a domestic dispute with WWE star Paige at Orlando International Airport.

According to News4SA, the former WWE champion is facing a second-degree felony and was released from prison following a $50,000 bond.

The report suggests that Alberto Del Rio forced her to wear a dress and dance for him. When she refused to do it, he threatened her by saying- if she began crying he would take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.

Alberto was suspended by WWE for violation of the wellness policy, his last stint with WWE ended in 2016. Soon after opting out of his WWE contract, Alberto Del Rio returned to the independent circuit and signed with Impact Wrestling in 2017.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!