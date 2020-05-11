Did Rey Mysterio Really Die After Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Here’s The Truth!

WWE Money in the Bank pay per view took place this Sunday on the roof of their corporate headquarters. Prior to the event, fans joked about what if some superstar gets thrown off the roof, little did they know that WWE will actually go on to do it. In the Men’s the Money in the Bank Ladder match, King Corbin threw Rey Mysterio off the roof of WWE Headquarters and left the fans in shock, as they wondered if the high flyer is dead?

The WWE universe is wondering whether or not the master of 619 really died from being thrown off the top of the building. Moreover, many of the fans have started sending their condolences already to Rey Mysterio on social media. Though there are reports that the Money in the Bank ladder matches were filmed beforehand and the wrestlers are safe.

To add more to that claim, a fan tweeted a BTS picture from the match which shows that both Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black landed on a mattress after being thrown by King Corbin. Some of the fans even heard the sound of landing on a mattress while watching the pay per view.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN : Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio are not dead ! The mattress stays strong ! #MITB pic.twitter.com/csBoeuH2ZL — Galette Saucisse (@nathan_heusch) May 11, 2020

However, from a gimmick perspective, we may not see Rey Mysterio on WWE Monday Night Raw soon as he could be selling the storyline.

Meanwhile, the men’s Money in the Bank match was surprisingly won by Otis. He got the briefcase in a fluke as he caught it after it was fumbled by Baron Corbin and AJ Styles on top of the ladder.

