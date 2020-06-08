Conor McGregor Officially RETIRES From MMA; New Innings In WWE Awaiting?

After enjoying a glorious career spanning over a decade, Conor McGregor has finally called it off. Yes, it’s truly disheartening but the animated UFC superstar has officially announced his retirement from MMA.

Yesterday, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to proclaim about his retirement. He shared his picture along with her mother and wrote, “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours”.

In his entire career, Conor delivered some really exciting matches and who can forget those terrific staredowns. While Conor fans would be really sad at the moment, the fighter might just try his hands at something different. Conor’s WWE debut has been in talks for a long time now and the present moment is a perfect time for the former mixed martial artist to join the pro-wrestling.

Interestingly, in the last month, Triple H (Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE) dropped a major hint over signing Conor. While talking to TMZ, he said, “I think Conor McGregor versus Vince McMahon with the billion-dollar walk on the line, I think that’s a match made in heaven (jokingly). I think the nature of what we do — even being entertainment — it lends itself to combat sports. It lends itself to people like Conor McGregor or Ronda [Rousey], as it does with Tyson Fury. It did in the past with Mike Tyson and Floyd [Mayweather]. Entertaining people are what makes those fights, a lot of times”.

Looks like a tailor-made situation for Conor McGregor to join WWE, isn’t it?

