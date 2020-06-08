DC Trivia #26: Bruce Wayne AKA Batman Has Been Paying Clarke Kent AKA Superman’s Salary & Here’s How!

DC Trivia #26: We have seen Bruce Wayne aka Batman and Clark Kent aka Superman fighting each other in Batman V Superman until the ‘Martha’ twist (pun intended!). With different ideologies but the same aim, they both have had a peculiar relationship since the start.

In this trivia, we’ll tell you how the super-rich Bruce Wayne’s Batman pays the salary of Clark Kent’s Superman. Read to know more!

In a trivia published on Unbelievable Facts, “Clark Kent aka Superman is a reporter who works for The Daily Planet, a fictional broadsheet newspaper that appeared in DC Comics. First owned by the bald villain Lex Luthor, the ownership of the newspaper was then transferred to the editor-in-chief, Perry White after Luthor sold it to him for one dollar thanks to a bold endeavour by Lois Lane.”

It also reads, “Then, the ownership fell into the hands of Bruce Wayne and in Batman: Hush, it was named as a subsidiary of Wayne Entertainment, a part of Wayne Enterprises. Wayne continues to own The Daily Planet. We all know who Bruce Wayne also is—Batman.”

Meanwhile, the shooting of Reeves’ The Batman was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, in a GQ profile, Robert Pattinson shared that he is aware of the Batman legacy and the anticipation around the new version, and said that all the buzz makes taking on the avatar of the caped crusader a little spicy.

“I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character,” Robert Pattinson said.

