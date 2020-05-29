‘Broken’ Matt Hardy HITS Out At WWE For Underutilising Him: “It Could’ve Been So Much Better”

WWE has gifted us several amazing entertainers over the years, right from the golden age to the new era. But how often we have seen that some of the talents are underutilised by the company. One such example is Matt Hardy (one half of The Hardy Boyz), who despite being a supreme performer, didn’t get a much-deserved push.

Now, Matt Hardy is enjoying a glorious run in his innings with AEW (All Elite Wrestling), thanks to his ‘The Broken One’ gimmick. He even tried his gimmick in WWE but despite an amazing response from fans, he never got what he deserved. Speaking about the same, Matt took to Twitter and bluntly expressed his blasting views on WWE.

Matt Hardy responded to the tweet made by wrestling writer and podcast host, Jim Valley. Jim wrote, “The Hardys got the biggest reaction at WM33 and then went nowhere. There’s a difference between licensing products & proactively selling superstars other than Hogan, Savage, Michaels, Taker, Rock and Austin. There are lots of fans who aren’t being serviced.”

Matt Hardy replied, “You’re correct, Jim. We were insanely hot coming into WM33, but our usage was squandered. I am grateful for the return & time there, but it could’ve been SO much better. You can keep an act hot & a money maker without it being a forced focal point of the show. AEW grants me this.”

It all started, when Jim shared the negatives and positives of WWE. He first tweet reads, “Positive: WWE has a strong pipeline of young talent.

Negative: WWE does a poor job of monetizing and celebrating its considerable history and nostalgia. It’s always the same stars and moments. Matt Hardy does a better job of it than WWE. #AEWDyanmite”.

