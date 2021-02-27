Jon Moxley continues to reign as the IWGP United States Champion after defeating Kenta on Night 2 (Friday, February 26) of New Japan’s The New Beginning USA. The Japanese All Elite Wrestling star seemed to have the match in-hand throughout. Scroll down and read some details of the MOXvsKENTA match and a few fans’ reactions.

For months, Kenta had called out Jon to cash-in on his mandated IWGP United States Championship opportunity. He had even stated that Moxley had defended his title less than he defended the briefcase. Kenta finally got the chance to fight Jon on The New Beginning In the USA edition of NJPW STRONG.

As reported by comicbook, Jon Moxley took down Kenta by nailing a DDT on his No. 1 contender’s briefcase early on in the match. He was later seen driving the champ through a table with a diving elbow. Moxley eventually put him away with a series of offences like a DDT, followed by his Death Rider finisher.

Check out some snippets from the match between Jon Moxley and Kenta here:

Highlights from "NEW BEGINNING USA 2021” (Feb 26th)

WATCH NOW▶︎https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP What lengths will KENTA go to to capture the US title? 3rd Match: @JonMoxley 🆚 @KENTAG2S#MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/9YhmfZiSJx — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 27, 2021

Reacting to Jon Moxley’s win, one fan wrote on Twitter, “Jon Moxley retains the US title! This was a very surprising outcome. I wonder if Moxley plans to visit Japan more frequently now. That would be fantastic. Great effort from Kenta. #MOXvsKENTA” Another user wrote, “What a match What a war Jon Moxley is Still IWGP United States Champion”

Jon Moxley retains the US title! This was a very surprising outcome. I wonder if Moxley plans to visit Japan more frequently now. That would be fantastic. Great effort from Kenta. #MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/lUj9H0gLv7 — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) February 27, 2021

WHY DOES HE KEEP DOING THIS TO ME?! 😭😭😭 crazy man #MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/Y4zHriyCpx — 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕤𝕖𝕪 {#𝙶𝚘𝟸𝚂𝚕𝚎𝚎𝚙𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋} (@BCis4Life) February 27, 2021

What a match

What a war

Jon Moxley is Still IWGP United States Champion

🔥🔥🔥🔥#njpwSTRONG #njpw#MOXvsKENTA pic.twitter.com/lHjyoJMZ66 — Connor (@mean_aussie_con) February 27, 2021

#MOXvsKENTA was a hell of a match! I hope we get a rematch down the line. — Sam (@Samantha_1713) February 27, 2021

I wish this match between @JonMoxley and @KENTAG2S would be longer than 15 minutes. And wish to see audience there, with audience could be more emotional match. Still i enjoyed watching it. #njpw #njpwSTRONG #MOXvsKENTA — Kamil K (@kkozlowski1993) February 27, 2021

Jon Moxley first won the IWGP United States Champion in his debut match in June 2019 but was forced to relinquish it due to travel issues later the same year. Jon regained the title by beating Lance Archer at the Wrestle Kingdom 14 and then successfully defended it against Juice Robinson and Minoru Suzuki.

