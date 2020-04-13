WWE Confirms The First Case Of Coronavirus Victim On Its Roster

The entire world is facing the severity of dreaded coronavirus and the conditions are showing no signs of settling down. We came across several reports regarding celebrities becoming the victim of the virus and now, the latest one is coming straight from WWE. Yes, the company has confirmed the first case on its roster.

The patient who has been tested positive for coronavirus isn’t any wrestler, reports Pro Wrestling Sheet. The patient came in contact with the virus when he was out for dinner with friends, who work in the health care industry

“We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery,” reads the official statement.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing pandemic, Wrestlemania 36 took place in the absence of any audience. It was shot at WWE Performance Center in Orlando and other locations.

