‘The Witcher’ & Henry Cavill Fans! Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Shares A BTS Photo Which Will Make You Scream With Excitement

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich who is the creator of Netflix’s Henry Cavill starrer The Witcher has shared a behind the scene picture from the second season of the show.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, The Witcher team was filming for the second season of series and had to cancel further shootings. Lauren Hissrich, took to Twitter to share a picture from the shoot days. She shared a fresh behind-the-scenes look at the second season of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher. The photo was taken shortly before the series was shut down and shows Henry Cavill shooting his scenes as Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher’s story is based on Henry Cavill’s lead character Geralt Of Rivia, who gets paid for hunting the dangerous monsters. The plot of season 2 has not been dropped, but we know that, In the upcoming part, all the characters will live in the same timeline.

The Witcher Season 2 will be featuring characters from old cast like Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, MyAnna Burning as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir and others

#tbt one month ago on the set of ⁦@witchernetflix⁩. The sun will rise again. Until then, stay home and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/1PbeUa9YaO — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 10, 2020

And in addition to new cast members, we will see, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Posted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Media Simson as Francesca and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

The Witcher 2 is slated to release next year on Netflix.

