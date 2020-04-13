Ranveer Singh To Star In Zoya Akhtar’s Next? To Be Their 3rd Project Together After Dil Dhadakne Do & Gully Boy

When Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar came together last time, we got Gully Boy and it’s surely one of the most memorable movies made in Bollywood. Before that, we saw them together in Dil Dhadakne Do and even that film has found many takers since its release.

Now, the news is that that they’re coming back together for the third time and it’s going to be pure Zoya-level magic. The subject is being said as ‘entertaining yet hard-hitting’ which is Zoya’s zone.

In a report published in Bollywood Hungama, a source states, “Ranveer worked with Zoya for the first time in her 2015 flick Dil Dhadakne Do. It was a multi-starrer and Ranveer got noticed for his performance and character. Zoya then offered Ranveer the solo lead role in Gully Boy. This film added a lot to Ranveer’s already envious track record. Despite criticisms that it’s a niche film, it did a business of around Rs. 139.38 crores.”

It’s also being said that Ranveer was Zoya’s only choice post she completed penning the script. Source continues, “Both Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar have a lot of attachment for each other. Ranveer never stops raving about Zoya and she too is all praises for him. More importantly, both are at the same wavelength and understand each other. This makes their work easy. So when Zoya completed her next script, Ranveer was her unanimous choice. This is not just because of her fondness for him but also because she knows that Ranveer can fit in any role today effortlessly. The actor too is impressed with her script and has given his nod”

Regarding the current status, the source adds, “Things are at a nascent stage and also, the lockdown has thrown everything out of gear. So an announcement can’t be expected in the near future. Also, Ranveer will have to look at his choc-a-bloc schedule to determine whether he can give dates for the project. But knowing how much Ranveer values Zoya, he’ll surely do anything to be a part of her next.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!