Pooja Hegde On Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Co-Star Salman Khan: “One Has To Up Their Game…”

Pooja Hegde is all set to share screen space alongside Salman Khan in the film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress, who made her debut in Mohenjo Daro alongside Hrithik Roshan is quite excited to work with the superstar.

Pooja has worked with the superstars like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar. But bagging a project opposite Salman Khan gives out the idea that she is all set to take her journey only upwards. She is even being paid 4 times more than her fees for the Salman Khan starrer.

Speaking about working with the superstar to a news portal, Pooja said: “One has to up their game when working with Salman. He has been working for years, so I am nervous. Working with stars may be intimidating, but it is a learning experience for an actor [like myself]. The script is cool and funny”.

In an interview with Mid Day, Pooja also mentioned that the film’s shoot had begun in August but due to the coronavirus lockdown, the shoot is likely to be rescheduled.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing the project had earlier praised Pooja. He said: “Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story”.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release on Eid 2021. On the work front, Pooja was last seen in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramulo co-starring stylish star Allu Arjun. She will be next seen alongside Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress will also be teaming up with Prabhas in Jaan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!