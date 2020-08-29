Suresh Raina COVID-19 Rumours: Aakash Chopra Says, “It’s Damn Unprofessional To Speculate”

This morning has not been kind to many! Along with Chadwick Boseman’s sad news, now we hear Chennai Super Kings’ one of the most pivotal players Suresh Raina has returned to India from Dubai. He was there with the team preparing for IPL 2020.

The reports also state that he won’t be able to attend the entire season of this year’s IPL. The real reason hasn’t been revealed yet, but it has been stated as ‘personal’ for the cricketer.

Baseless rumours and speculations of Suresh Raina suffering from COVID-19 also started doing rounds after this news.

CEO KS Viswanathan broke it to the world by tweeting, “Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.”

On the COVID-19 speculations, Aakash Chopra said, “Unless you can confirm what the ‘personal’ reasons are, it’s damn unprofessional to speculate. Don’t try joining the dots that might not exist. Thoughts and prayers with Raina and family….and it won’t be a bad idea to respect someone’s privacy for once.”

Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “Heart goes out to @ImRaina who is having to miss out on the #Dream11IPL for personal reasons. Having spoken to him recently on @cricbuzz, I know how desperate he was to do well. Huge blow to @ChennaiIPL. They have the resources to recover, but then Raina and CSK are so intertwined.”

While we pray for Suresh Raina and family, we also want to request everyone not to spread any report that’s not proved to be right. We already are amid the mess, don’t want to add anything to it.

