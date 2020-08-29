Salman Khan Starts Working For Construction Of 70 Houses In Khidrapur Village He Adopted This Year

Earlier this year Salman Khan along with Elan Foundation from Gurugram adopted flood-affected Khidrapur village in Maharashtra. The said village is in Kolhapur district and was devastated due to 2019 floods.

Announcing the news, Salman Khan wrote on Instagram, “I wish the ELAN GROUP the very best for their sincere and noble gesture in having adopted, 2019 flood-affected Khidrapur village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. They have adopted the village in Maharashtra to rebuild their homes. (sic)”

Now as per the latest reports, the work of rebuilding villagers’ homes has been started. As of now the construction of 70 houses in the village has been started. Along with it, other rehabilitation activities are also being carried out for the villagers.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan through his Being Human foundation has also contributed a lot during the ongoing pandemic. From helping 25,000 daily wage workers of the film fraternity to providing food supplies to needy, he has been actively contributing to various causes.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3. His next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to release on Eid this year. However, due to pandemic, it got postponed. Directed by Prabhudheva the film stars Disha Patani opposite him.

He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 lined up. KEKD is a Farhad Samji directorial and will star Pooja Hegde in the lead along with Salman. Kick 2 which will be a sequel to Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez’s 2014 biggie Kick will bring back the duo on the big screen.

