Ever since KGF was released, the movie created a massive uproar amongst the audience across India. Dubbed and released by Excel Entertainment in Hindi, the Yash starrer became a success in the Hindi circuit as well.

When the sequel was announced, it broke the internet and now, according to a recent report by a leading tracking portal, the most awaited Hindi film as of February 2020 is the dubbed version of KGF: Chapter 2.

The portal shared the update on their social media with the caption,”#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films as on Feb 15, 2020 (main trailer not released yet): The upcoming film that ‘Hindi’ film audience are most excited about is not a Hindi language film but a Kannada film to be dubbed in Hindi”

#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films as on Feb 15, 2020 (main trailer not released yet): The upcoming film that 'Hindi' film audience are most excited about is not a Hindi language film but a Kannada film to be dubbed in Hindi pic.twitter.com/EUHpS4go8O — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) February 20, 2020

The list is followed by Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal FIVE, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ’83.

The team of KGF: Chapter 2 includes lead actors Kannada Superstar Yash and Srinidhi Shetty and will also see Sanjay Dutt essay the role of Adheera. Mounted on a large scale the much-anticipated film puts forth technical advances to create a visually stunning experience.

KGF marked Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment’s first Kannada venture and now the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project with KGF: Chapter 2.

