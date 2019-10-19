Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen on big sceen in Dear Comrade has been in news from past number of weeks following his upcoming release World Famous Lover.

The latest news related to the Vijay starrer is if reports are to be believed the makers are eyeing on 14th February, Valentine’s day next year as the release date for their film.

However, an official confirmation related to the same is yet to be made by the makers.

In World Famous Lover, one will get to see the Arjun Reddy star opposite four heroines. As the film has four different love stories and the Vijay will be seen romancing Rashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Teresa.

The Vijay starrer is been helmed by Kranthi Madhav and it is been produced by KS Rama Rao of Creative Commercial Productions.

After World Famous Lover, the actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in his next which has been titled Fighter and for his character the actor will undertake intense training and will be following strict food and fitness regime.

The Vijay starrer will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh & co-produced by Puri and actress turned producer Charmee Kaur.

