Priyanka Chopra Reaches Out To Her Contacts In LA To Help Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy Bag An Oscar?

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy created a storm amongst the Indian audiences soon after its release, in a manner that the movie ended up with the blockbuster verdict at the box office. Months after, we received the good news of the Zoya Akhtar directorial making its entry to Oscars 2020 and 92nd Academy Awards. Now, actress Priyanka Chopra is contributing from her end to help the movie reach people in LA.

Priyanka has been really close to Zoya since a long while now. As per recent reports, PeeCee along with the director is holding a special screening in LA where she will invite her close friends to watch the movie.

A source close to mid-day reveals the same as, “Priyanka has been close friends with both Farhan and Zoya, ever since she worked with them on Dil Dhadakne Do [2015]. She is also invested in the film because she is fond of Alia. Knowing the crucial role that lobbying plays in a film’s graduation from the long list to the shortlist, she intends to help the film garner as much visibility as possible.”

The source further added, “The actor has lined up another screening in Los Angeles before the month-end, where she plans to invite her close friends from Hollywood. She may host a few more screenings till the year-end.”

Clearly, our Desi girl is still as desi at heart and is willing to go beyond leaps and bounds to help her friends.

Meanwhile Priyanka Chopra’s last released movie, The Sky Is Pink, featuring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim amongst others is still running at the ticket windows. The movie received a spectacular response at TIFF 2019 with a 4-mins long standing ovation but received a mixed response from the Indian audiences.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!