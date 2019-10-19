Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar with their amazing promotional skills have created a good buzz around their Diwali release Saand Ki Aankh. The update today is that the film has received a U certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification and this will only help the film to increase the footfalls.

Based on the shooter dadis, Saand Ki Aankh is an anticipated film. The film now has acquired a U certificate and has a runtime of 2 hours and 28 minutes. Taapsee shared this news on her Twitter handle and also put up the picture of the certificate that they received from the CBF.

Taapsee in her tweet wrote, “ThisThis Diwali ONE film that assures you are going to have a good time at movies with your ENTIRE FAMILY Saand Ki aankh cleared with a clean U certificate Ab daadiyo ki movie bachcho ke bina kaise release ho sakti hai !”

This Diwali ONE film that assures you are going to have a good time at movies with your ENTIRE FAMILY #SaandKiAankh cleared with a clean U certificate 💪🏼

Ab daadiyo ki movie bachcho ke bina kaise release ho sakti hai ! pic.twitter.com/MkfTs1VAUp — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 18, 2019

Saand Ki Aankh has been in the headlines for more than one reasons. The film fell into the lap of controversy when the audience questioned the casting of the film and asked why did the makers not cast aged actress rather than ageing the young ones. Following the same actress, Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan had also raised the same question.

Later, Taapsee and Bhumi had replied to the controversy. The film is based on sharpshooters Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar who have made India proud.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is set for a release on October 25.

