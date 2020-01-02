World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda REVEALS The Teaser Release Time With This ‘High On Emotions’ Poster

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda’s fans can’t contain their excitement and the reason is an important announcement made by their favourite star. Vijay gave a good news related to his upcoming release World Famous Lover.

This evening, The World Famous Lover actor took to his Twitter account to share a brand new poster of the film. Along with the poster, he also had an important update related to the film’s teaser.

Vijay’s tweet read: “Tomorrow, 4:05 PM. Teaser.”

Talking about the brand new poster, Vijay can be seen all teary-eyed and in an emotional avatar with one of the four leading actresses from the film. And the good news is that the teaser of the film will release tomorrow.

World Famous Lover has Vijay opposite four gorgeous actresses in the form of Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, and Izabelle Leite. Post, the announcement of the teaser release by Vijay, his fans have taken Twitter by storm by trending the new poster, and release date of the teaser, and heaping praises for their favourite star.

The four posters of the film which was released last year in December were well received by cine-goers as well. Each poster has Vijay sharing space with each of his leading ladies from the film.

Talking about the film, World Famous Lover is a Valentine’s day release that will hit big screens on 14th February.

The romantic drama is been helmed by filmmaker Kranthi Madhav, and it is has been bankrolled under Creative Commercial Production house.

The music for the film is been composed by music director Gopi Sundar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!