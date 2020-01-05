VT10: Varun Tej Kick-Starts The Preparations For His Next Based On Boxing

Tollywood heartthrob Varun Tej had a amazing 2019 with two successful releases in the form of F2-Fun And Frustration and Gaddalakonda Ganesh following which he has become one of the most sought after actors in Telugu film industry.

Varun who is currently busy with preparations of his next, a sports-based film, yesterday took to his Instagram account to share a BTS picture. The dashing actor who shares a whopping 1.4 Million followers on Instagram in the picture can be seen in an intense avatar with a grown beard donning a red hoodie with a pair of boxing gloves in hands.

It didn’t take much time for his fans to trend his latest picture. As they took to twitter to make it go viral.

Varun in #VT10 will be seen playing a boxer. The actor had shared the first look poster of his next in the month of October last year when it went on floors with a muhurat pooja.

It will be for the first time in his filmy career where Varun will be doing a sports-based film.

The Varun starrer will be helmed by Kiran Korrapati, and will be produced by Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda.

The music for the sports drama will be composed by Thaman S.

#VT10 will hit the big screen later this year.

