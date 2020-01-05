Lloyd Stevens Who Is Currently Training Jr NTR, Ram Charan For RRR DENIES Working With Prabhas For Jaan

Prabhas has been cautiously moving towards his next project Jaan after underwhelming response towards Saaho. Yes, it did well for itself in the Hindi version but overall makers expected way too much than it eventually did. Name of Lloyd Stevens was joined with Prabhas’ next Jaan as his trainer.

But it seems these were mere rumours and aren’t true. Lloyd Stevens has been a trainer to multiple Bollywood celebs & even actors from down south. It has been said that he will be training the Baahubali star Prabhas for Jaan. Radha Krishna Kumar is helming the film which will bring back Prabhas on the big screen after Saaho.

Recently, Lloyd Stevens took to his Twitter account and posted an image of the news. The image read the news of his training Prabhas for Jaan. He posted that image with a ‘Fake News’ sticker on it. His tweet read, “Sorry to disappoint you guys but this is NOT true and I have no idea how this rumour was created?? Wishing you all a very blessed New Year and prosperous 2020.”

Sorry to disappoint you guys but this is NOT true and I have no idea how this rumour was created?? 🤷🏼‍♂️😄 Wishing you all a very blessed New Year and prosperous 2020 💪🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ap2YvSyfKY — Lloyd Stevens (@lloydstevenspt) January 4, 2020

Lloyd Stevens has collaborated with Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh from Bollywood. He is currently prepping up with Young Tiger Jr NTR and Mega Power Star Ram Charan RRR which is being directed by SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ last film Saaho crossed 400 crores at the global box-office, the film’s makers had tweeted after its release. “Can you imagine anything getting bigger than this? #Saaho crosses 400 Cr+ at BOs worldwide,” read a tweet on the official handle of the film.

Saaho was Prabhas’s first release after the blockbuster Baahubali series. While the film opened well, it left has many fans and the media underwhelmed owing to its lack of a cohesive plot. The action drama Saaho was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages, and is rumoured to have been made on a budget of around 350 crores. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Jackie Shroff.

