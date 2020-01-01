Vijay Sethupathi’s Next With Ponram To Be Bankrolled By Kollywood Giant Sun Pictures?

Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi who was last seen on big screens in filmmaker Vijay Chandar’s Sangathamizan, has his kitty full of multiple projects including #Thalapathy64 which has now been titled as Master. Post Master the actor will be teaming up with Seema Raja maker Ponram for a new project.

As per a report from Behindwoods.com, the untitled project will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures banner which is one of the leading film production houses in Kollywood.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

If everything falls in place it will be for the first time where a project of Vijay Sethupathi will be produced under Sun Pictures banner.

Sun Pictures production house is known for bankrolling some of the biggest film projects from Kollywood with likes of Rajinikanth’s Enthiran aka Robot & Petta, Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar, Sivakarthikeyan’s Namma Vettu Pillai.

The production is also currently producing Rajinikanth’s next which has been tentatively titled #Thalaivar168.

Talking about #Thalaivar168, the film also has National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film is being helmed by Siruthai Siva.

Speaking about Master, the action thriller has Super Deluxe actor as the lead antagonist. The film has Thalapathy Vijay in lead. Master is being helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj, and it is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner.

Master is slated to release in summer this year.

