Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 13 Morning Occupancy: A New Year Day Brings In Growth For This Salman Khan Starrer!

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan and his Chulbul Pandey mania may have failed to live up to its mammoth expectations but is still fetching some decent footfalls, thus taking itself towards a respectable total.

Dabangg 3 currently stands at a domestic total of 142.30 crores* and today i.e. on new year day, the movie has shown some improvement across the country. For day 13 (2nd Wednesday), Dabangg 3 has recorded occupancy of 20-22% in the morning shows. Now, this is an impressive growth when compared with yesterday’s 12%. Although, not at an expected pace, this magnum opus is inching towards the 150 crore mark and from there on, it will be interesting to see if Salman Khan’s star power sails the movie through the 175 crore milestone.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 released on 20th December 2019.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 got trimmed by almost nine minutes as the film was criticized for being too long with a duration of over two hours.

The film reportedly has too many songs and was criticized majorly because it served as a hindrance in the narrative.

According to bollywoodhungama.com, the producers of “Dabangg 3” decided to shorten the film by nine minutes from the second day of its release. Theatres were instructed to play the revised version with immediate effect.

A source told the portal: “Out of nine minutes, approximately eight minutes have been removed from the first half. The song ‘Awara’, featuring Salman and Saiee Manjrekar, has been edited out. Also, their other song ‘Naina Lade’ has been slightly trimmed.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!