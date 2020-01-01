Mollywood megastar Mammootty who has been busy from the past number of months shooting back to back films will kick start 2020 in theatres with release of his much anticipated Shylock. Post garnering overwhelming response for the first teaser of Shylock, the makers on the occasion New Year today unveiled the second teaser from the film.

Talking about the teaser, one must add that the veteran actor looks his hilarious best. Mammootty in the 33-second video can be seen crooning to a popular Malayalam song and showcasing some quirky moves along with some policemen. As they can be seen having a gala time with the superstar following his steps.

Talking about Shylock, the Mammooty starrer is one of the most awaited releases this year among the Malayalee audience.

In Shylock, Mammootty will be seen as a gangster and a ruthless money lender in the mass entertainer. Apart from Mammooty, the film also has Tamil actor Rajkiran along with actress Meena in pivotal roles.

The film is slated for its release in Tamil and Malayalam languages.

It is also for the third time that the director-actor duo of Mammootty and Ajai have teamed up for a film project. Mammootty and Ajai have earlier worked together for 2014 release Malayalam venture Rajadhi Raja and 2017 release MasterPiece.

Shylock has been in buzz for quite a long time. The Mammootty starrer is been bankrolled by Joby George under Goodwill Entertainments banner.

The mass entertainer will hit big screens on 23rd January 2020.

