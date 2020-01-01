PICS: Erica Fernandes’ New Fabulous Haircut Is Perfect For All The Ladies Who Believe In ‘New Year, New Me’

Erica Fernandes never fails to amaze us with her beauty and fashion appearances. The actress successfully runs a YouTube channel where she extensively talks about beauty, skincare tips, fashion trends and much more.

If you take a look at her Instagram page, you’ll find out how experimental Erica is with her dressing. Whether it’s a saree, a dress or even casuals, she brings in her own twist to it make the attire stand out and look unique.

Well, that’s about dressing. A few hours ago, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shared a few snaps on her Instagram story flaunting her new and gorgeous hairstyle. Looks like she literally took ‘New Year, New Me’ seriously and decided to chop off her long hair.

To all the women out there who have doubts about what to do with their hair and want to have a different look for 2020, well, get inspired by Erica Fernandes. We are sure you’ll love her wonderful haircut.

Take a look at the photos below:

Isn’t she looking pretty?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is winning hearts as Prerna for more than a year in Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s reboot. After Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica successfully managed to bring in a wider reach for her fan following and admirers. She will soon make her debut in the digital world on AltBalaji in a series that will be made by Vikas Gupta.

