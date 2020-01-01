Did Varun Dhawan Sign Commercial Films Like Street Dancer 3D & Coolie No 1 Due To Kalank’s Failure? The Actor Answers

Varun Dhawan has an interesting line up for 2020 with Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1. The actor will be doing an all-out commercial film after quite a while. His last commercial outing was Judwaa 2. Varun was asked if his decision to do an out and out commercial comes after the failure of Kalank?

Well, the actor is quick to deny any such possibility. Varun also said that he believes a persons success or failure can never be judged by the basis of how one film fares at the box office. Varun credits a lot of the result of the film to the journey that went into making the film also.

The ABCD actor said, “I feel the intent has to be absolutely correct. And I can confidently say that Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1 have been made with sahi niyat. To start with, I’ve huge expectations from Street Dancer. Anything you do with sheer passion can make a big difference.”

Further, Varun opened up about working with his father, David Dhawan on a full-on masala potboiler. Speaking to Hindustan Times in the same interview, “I really wanted to do a massy film after Judwaa 2 (2017). And working on an out-and-out commercial movie with dad is fantastic. He is the captain of the ship, who makes us have the most fun. Like Coolie No. 1, Street Dancer 3D too is an extremely massy film.”

Directed by Remo D’sSouza, Street Dancer 3D features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on the 24th January 2020.

Meanwhile, Varun will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the cult 90s comedy, Coolie No.1.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!