Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Says It Was Unfair Of Salman Khan To Discuss His Personal Life On National Television

Bigg Boss 13 has given the viewers entertainment, drama, and controversies in the right amount. This season is cited as one of the biggest hits so far, all thanks to the contestants and the way they have spiced up everything in the house.

Couples in the BB house are very common now. But almost every couple’s fate in the house hits the rock bottom in a dramatic away. One such couple was ex-contestant Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai. Their love story ended even before it could start on a happy note.

When Arhaan expressed his feelings to Rashami inside the house, a few days later host Salman Khan revealed that Khan is already married. The superstar warned the actress to be careful of her choice. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor-model was asked about what he thinks of Salman Khan talking about his personal life on a public platform.

Arhaan said, “It was quite unfair. Never in the thirteen seasons, a contestant’s personal matters have been spoken about. I feel everyone has a personal life and a past. Thankfully, it was all a major misunderstanding which was cleared. It would be wrong to cry over what has happened. On the other hand, I feel the incident only made my relationship with Rashami stronger.”

Well, recently, he even said that the Uttaran actress had a hint about his marriage. Only time will tell what happens to Arhaan and Rashami’s love story.

