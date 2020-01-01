Vivek Agnihotri To Sit In The Himalayas To Finish Scripting Of ‘The Kashmir Files’

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is in the Himalayas, and a source says he is not just vacationing there but also working on the script of his movie The Kashmir Files. It is a film that aims at highlighting the tragic genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

According to a source, the research work of The Kashmir Files is over and the movie is currently in the scripting stage.

“‘The Kashmir Files‘ is certainly going to be a challenging and mammoth subject to attempt but it’s too early to talk about the movie right now,” said Agnihotri.

“It’s such a divine feeling to be here, in the land of Kailasa brimming with so much positivity, full of energy and obviously the nature at it’s best. A creative soul always yearn for all of this,” the filmmaker added.

The Kashmir Files features seasoned actor Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. Agnihotri’s last release, The Tashkent Files, released in April this year. The venture too was critically acclaimed and was appreciated on a positive note by the viewers as well.

Vivek had announced Anupam Kher’s association with the film, with a social media post. Check it out below:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!