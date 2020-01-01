Vivek Agnihotri To Sit In The Himalayas To Finish Scripting Of ‘The Kashmir Files’

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is in the Himalayas, and a source says he is not just vacationing there but also working on the script of his movie The Kashmir Files. It is a film that aims at highlighting the tragic genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.
According to a source, the research work of The Kashmir Files is over and the movie is currently in the scripting stage.
“‘The Kashmir Files‘ is certainly going to be a challenging and mammoth subject to attempt but it’s too early to talk about the movie right now,” said Agnihotri.
“It’s such a divine feeling to be here, in the land of Kailasa brimming with so much positivity, full of energy and obviously the nature at it’s best. A creative soul always yearn for all of this,” the filmmaker added.
The Kashmir Files features seasoned actor Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. Agnihotri’s last release, The Tashkent Files, released in April this year. The venture too was critically acclaimed and was appreciated on a positive note by the viewers as well.
Vivek had announced Anupam Kher’s association with the film, with a social media post. Check it out below:
Yes. It’s official. Team #TheKashmirFiles is honoured to have 2 times national and 8 times Filmfare award winner, Mr. @AnupamPKher on board. We promise to bring you not just an honest tale of the suffering & loss of Kashmiri Hindus. And of their extraordinary survival & success.
