Vivek Agnihotri To Sit In The Himalayas To Finish Scripting Of ‘The Kashmir Files’

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is in the Himalayas, and a source says he is not just vacationing there but also working on the script of his movie The Kashmir Files. It is a film that aims at highlighting the tragic genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

According to a source, the research work of The Kashmir Files is over and the movie is currently in the scripting stage.

Vivek Agnihotri to finish script of 'The Kashmir Files' in Himalayas
“‘The Kashmir Files‘ is certainly going to be a challenging and mammoth subject to attempt but it’s too early to talk about the movie right now,” said Agnihotri.

“It’s such a divine feeling to be here, in the land of Kailasa brimming with so much positivity, full of energy and obviously the nature at it’s best. A creative soul always yearn for all of this,” the filmmaker added.

The Kashmir Files features seasoned actor Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. Agnihotri’s last release, The Tashkent Files, released in April this year. The venture too was critically acclaimed and was appreciated on a positive note by the viewers as well.

Vivek had announced Anupam Kher’s association with the film, with a social media post. Check it out below:

