Vijay Sethupathi To Team Up With Manju Warrier For A Malayalam Venture?

Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi who was last seen on the big screen opposite Raashi Khanna in Sangathamizan has his hands full with multiple projects. As per multiple reports, the actor who made his Mollywood debut with Jayaram starrer Marconi Mathai early this year will soon be starting off with preparations for his second Malayalam venture.

The film that we are talking about will be helmed by debutant director RJ Shaan. The yet to be titled film will have Asuran actress Manju Warrier in lead, and it is slated to go on floors in Summer 2020.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.

If everything falls in place then it will be for the time where one will get to see Vijay and Manju sharing the same screen space.

Vijay is all busy these days with the shoot of the much in talks Thalapathy 64 which Bigil star Thalapathy Vijay in lead. The super deluxe star in Thalapathy 64 will be seen as the lead antagonist.

The film is being helmed by Kaithi maker Lokesh Kanagraj.

Thalapathy 64 will hit big screens in summer of 2020.

Talking about Manju Warrier, the versatile actress was last seen in her Kollywood debut Asuran opposite National award-winning actor Dhanush. The lady superstar of Malayalam film now keenly awaits the release of her Mollywood suspense thriller Prathi Poovankozhi in which Manju will be seen in bold and fierce avatar.

The film is been helmed by Rosshan Andrews and will hit big screens on 20th December.

