Is Rakhi Sawant Unhappy With Her Marriage? Posts Cryptic Videos On Social Media

Rakhi Sawant took the internet by storm when she announced that she got married to a UK based businessman. People never got to see the man in real life but did get to know that his name is Ritesh. Rakhi apparently moved to London with him and even treated her fans with her pictures from her first Karwa Chauth with Ritesh.

But it looks like Rakhi is not happy with Ritesh. She recently posted a few videos where she is talking about an ideal husband and how she doesn’t have one and is advising people not to get married. She even posted a tiktok where she is lip-syncing to the song Thoda sa pyaar hua hai from Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.







Earlier, when Rakhi celebrated her birthday in November, she talked about her marriage and appreciated her invisible husband Riteish. She even talked about her future plans and revealed that she wants to have a baby soon. Rakhi said that her second wish is that she gets pregnant by 2020 and have a baby.

She added that she wants to have a girl and said that she will be the most glamorous girl in the world. Rakhi lastly made a birthday wish to her husband as well. She asked Ritesh to allow Rakhi to come to India more often as she doesn’t like staying away from her native land. Rakhi has apparently moved to London post marriage.

Rakhi had revealed that Ritesh fell in love with her outspokenness and personality. The two now stay in London happily but for how long, is the question.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!