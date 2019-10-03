Vijay Deverakonda’s Debut Production Venture Meeku Maathrame Chepta To Release On THIS Date

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda’s debut productional venture Meeku Maathrame Chepta has been in talks all over for all good reasons. The film has been in news ever since it went on floors.

The latest news related to the film is, Meeku Maathrame Chepta has got its release date. As the makers to avert competition from other films have zeroed in for its release on 1st November.

Meeku Maathrame Chepta will mark the debut of filmmaker Tharun Bhascker as an actor. It was recently the shooting of the comedy film was wrapped. The team of the comedy will soon kick start with the film’s promotions.

Apart from Tharun, Meeku Maathrame Chepta also stars Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vani Bhojan, Avantika Mishra and Abhinav Gomatam.

The comedy flick is been helmed by debutant director Shameer Sultan and it is been produced under Vijay’s production house King Of The Hill Entertainment.

So far the teaser, posters, and songs from Meeku Maathrame Chepta have been very well received by the audience.

Talking about actor-turned-producer Vijay, the Arjun Reddy star is all busy these days wrapping up final portions of his upcoming release World Famous Lover.

Vijay in the film will be seen romancing four gorgeous actresses. As he will be seen opposite Catherine Tresa, Rashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Izabelle Leite.

World Famous Lover is being helmed by Kranthi Madhav and is produced by K.A Vallabha and K.S Rama Rao under Creative Commercials production company.

