Vijay Deverakonda To Romance 4 Actresses In His Upcoming Love Story, Titled As World Famous Lover

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has been quite busy from the past number of days shooting for his next, a romantic drama which is being helmed by filmmaker Kranthi Madhav.

The latest news related to the film is, the Vijay starrer has finally got its title, as it has been now named as World Famous Lover.

Must say that the title does suit the film, as per reports, one will get to see Vijay paired opposite not one but four heroines. As the film has four different love stories and the Arjun Reddy star will be seen romancing Rashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Teresa.

The film is being produced by KS Rama Rao of Creative Commercial Productions.

The shooting of the film is currently in progress in Hyderabad.

World Famous Lover is slated for release early next year.

Talking about Vijay, apart from World Famous Lover, the actor also is busy producing his debut productional venture which has been titled Meeku Maathrame Chepta under his production house King Of The Hill.

The dashing actor was last seen on big screen in filmmaker Bharat Kamma’s directorial venture Dear Comrade opposite actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead.

