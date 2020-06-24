The sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda has been doing some fantastic work to extend his support to people during the big COVID-19 pandemic blow through various initiatives. Last we heard, the versatile actor had helped several middle class families through an unique initiative – ‘The Middle-Class Fund’ executed by the Deverakonda Foundation and now Vijay has once again left us gobsmacked with his thoughtful nature. The Arjun Reddy actor has come up with an extremely eminent idea of opening doorways for small and local entrepreneurs through his much-acclaimed lifestyle brand – Rowdy.

Vijay is the first star from the south to have his own lifestyle brand and Rowdy just doesn’t do clothes — they do everything and anything that excites them. Right from Rowdy uber cool streetwear, lungis to slates and even phone accessories – the cult brand sells out styles in hours after releasing them and has an array of products which are sold exclusively only on their Rowdy app.

Now, knowing the economic crisis faced by small-time entrepreneurs due to this world-wide pandemic, Vijay has decided to throw open the doors of his online platform — Rowdy, to all local entrepreneurs and promote their innovative products through Rowdy.

Speaking about this unique new concept Vijay said, “Rowdy has made this decision to open its platform to innovative local entrepreneurs. What we have built is open to all. If you have cool, quirky, basically Rowdy products and you are a Local Rowdy write to us at local@rowdyclub.in”. This is a humble step taken by the brand to stand by the fellow citizens and bring out the best in them and help them rise.”

In times, when we are all voting for local goods over foreign products on social media, Vijay Deverakonda has actually taken a step forward and has provided a platform for all locally made items through his brand – Rowdy.

This man is undoubtedly winning our hearts over and over again. Hail the Rowdy!

