Vijay Deverakonda BEATS All The South Superstars Achieving THIS Huge Record

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has come a long way in his acting career. The Arjun Reddy star who made his filmy debut with 2011 released Nuvvila, in his 9-year career with his acting mettle has won hearts of millions across the globe. It was only yesterday when Vijay Deverakonda achieved a huge milestone, as the Arjun Reddy star surpassed 7 Million followers mark on Instagram to become the first actor from the south to achieve it.

With this Vijay Deverakonda has left behind the likes of Allu Arjun (6.7M), Mahesh Babu (4.6 M), Prabhas (4.5 M) along with other biggies from down South way behind.

Vijay Deverakonda has also been making headlines from the past couple of days following his stand against a gossip website carrying fake controversial news on him and his foundation.

It was on Monday evening when Vijay Deverakonda expressed his disappointment and slammed a gossip site for spreading fake news on his contribution to help fight against coronavirus and mainly the ‘Middle-Class Fund’ set up by his foundation. Vijay started the hashtag #KillGossipWebsites trend and since then, it has been trending on social media platforms.

With the likes, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, and Kajal Aggarwal, along with filmmakers and other industry bigwigs have united to express solidarity with actor Vijay Deverakonda in his battle against fake news.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen in World Famous Lover, post lockdown will kick start the second schedule of his much in talks #Fighter aka #VD10 . The first schedule was shot in Mumbai early this year. The Vijay starrer helmed by Puri Jagganadh has young Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

#Fighter aka #VD10 will be a pan India film that will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!