Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu Co-star Shivaji Raja Hospitalized In Hyderabad After Heart-Attack

Telugu actor and comedian Shivaji Raja has been admitted to Star Hospitals in Hyderabad on late Tuesday following a heart stroke. Shivaji Raja who is well known for his act in Telugu TV serials and films is now in a stable condition.

As per a report from english.sakshi.com, Shivaji Raja’s blood pressure level went low which then resulted in heart stroke. The actor’s health condition is much stable, but he is kept under observation in ICU.

Shivaji Raja in his acting career has shared the same screen space with Tollywood biggies like Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun in Srimathudu, Shankar Dada MBBS, Hello Brother, Rudhramadevi respectively.

Shivaji Raja apart from his acting mettle is also quite famous for his comic timing. The 58 year old actor in his acting career spanning over three decades has acted in over 150 films.

Apart from films, Shivaji is also quite popular for his acting stint in popular Telugu TV serials like Amrutam, Alasyam Amrutham Visham, Mr.Romeo, Pandu Mirapaki, Papam Padmanabham, and Mogus Pellams.

Shivaji was last seen on the big screen in 2019 released super hit, Telugu crime-comedy-thriller, Brochevarevarura which had actors Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles.

